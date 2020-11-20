27 citizens, one establishment booked for violating covid-19 measures

Police booked 27 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 2,717 checks, 528 of which in Nicosia, 448 in Limassol, 661 in Larnaca, 575 in Paphos, 413 in Famagusta and 52 in the Morphou district.

As a result, eight individuals were fined in the capital, two in Limassol, 10 in Larnaca, five in Paphos and two in Famagusta. The one establishment fined was in Paphos.

(CNA)