266 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 266 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,173 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 November, taking confirmed infections to 126,497.

The 266 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

71 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (649 tests today)

Three from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,936 tests today)

51 through private initiative (1,648 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (247 tests today)

93 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,239 tests today)

46 confirmed cases found through 21,303 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

151 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.

Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 10 Nicosia 9 Paphos 6 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 16 National Guard 0 Closed structures 2 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patients is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, eight patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.