266 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 266 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,173 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 9 November, taking confirmed infections to 126,497.
The 266 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 71 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (649 tests today)
- Three from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,936 tests today)
- 51 through private initiative (1,648 tests today)
- Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (247 tests today)
- 93 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,239 tests today)
- 46 confirmed cases found through 21,303 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:
- 151 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.
Analytically the 46 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|1
|Limassol
|10
|Nicosia
|9
|Paphos
|6
|Famagusta
|2
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|16
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|2
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patients is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, eight patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.