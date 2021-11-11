264 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 264 new Coronavirus cases out of 58,329 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 11 November, taking confirmed infections to 127,036.

The 264 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

44 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (561 tests today)

Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,458 tests today)

35 through private initiative (1,761 tests today)

128 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,888 tests today)

53 confirmed cases found through 21,287 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

102 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.

272 taken within the framework of public hospital labs

Analytically the 53 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 13 Nicosia 18 Paphos 7 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 10 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.