260 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 341, 225 men and 116 women with an average age of 77.8.The Health Ministry also announced 260 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,816 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 12 May, taking confirmed infections to 70,358.

The 260 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

94 through tracing of primary contacts (3,529 tests today)

Two within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,778 tests today)

51 through private initiative (1,694 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (286 tests today)

Nine from antigen rapid test conducted privately (742 tests today)

99 confirmed cases found through 49,524 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

213 tests were conducted within the framework of the GP referral programs

Analytically the 99 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 17 Limassol 26 Nicosia 38 Paphos 1 Famagusta 15 Industrial area of Ypsonas 2 Industrial area of Dali 0 Athletes 0 National Guard 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 32 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 21 in the COVID-19 unit, and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO