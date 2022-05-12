26-year-old wanted for sexual assault (photo)

The Police are requesting information that might help find MOHAMMAD ALALEWI, 26, wanted in relation to a case of indecent assault and entering a residence for the purpose of committing a crime, offences that occurred on 14 September 2021, in the district of Limassol.

The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his arrest.

Anyone with any information that might help the Police find the man is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.