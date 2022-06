The Police are looking for SAMWAIEL ADEL YACOUB KHALIL, 26 from Egypt to facilitate investigations into a case of causing injury to another person.

The investigated cases took place in the district of Famagusta on 11 June 2022. An arrest warrant is pending against him.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Famagusta CID at 23-803040, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.