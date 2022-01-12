26-year-old wanted for attempted murder with knife (photo)

NewsLocal26-year-old wanted for attempted murder with knife (photo)

Police are looking for information that could help locate AHMED RASHID, 26, from Somalia, a photo of who is released to the press for information that might help the Police investigations.

The incident took place in Nicosia where the Police found a 26-year-old injured man who was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital by ambulance.

According to a testimony the man had been injured by another 26-year-old, who after hitting him ran away. An arrest warrant has been issued against the suspect who is wanted by the Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
