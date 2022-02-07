26-year-old remanded over attempted murder in January

NewsLocal26-year-old remanded over attempted murder in January

A 26-year-old has been remanded for eight days in relation with an attempted murder case.

According to the case, the attempted murder took place on 12 January in Nicosia and the victim was a man, also 26, who around 02.20 in the morning was transferred with an ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Police secured a testimony that the victim had been attacked by the suspect who injured him with a knife in the chest and then fled the scene. An arrest warrant had been issued against the alleged culprit who had been wanted until yesterday.

By gavriella
