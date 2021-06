Police are looking for information that could help locate RAPHAEL CONSTANTINOU, 26, from Limassol. There is an arrest warrant pending against him regarding a case of illegal possession and supply of drugs, offences that were committed in Limassol, on 23 June, 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805068, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.