According to the Police, yesterday afternoon members of the Paphos force went to the house of a 26-year-old against who there was an arrest warrant pending. When the man saw them he reacted, bit one policeman and hit a second one.

During his transfer he continued insulting the members of the police and spit against the policeman he had previously hit.

During a body search a cannabis cigarette was found on him.

The man was accused in writing and was released.