26-year-old arrested for setting fires near a forest

26-year-old arrested for setting fires near a forest

Last night the Police received information about fire to dry weeds at an area in Pyrgos village in Limassol. It was ascertained that in the specific area there were two fires at a distance of 400 meters from each other. Members of the Fire Service put out the fires.

Following investigations, the Police received a tip about a specific vehicle that was moving suspiciously in the said area. The Police found the car owned by a 26-year-old and after searches found matches and solid fuel in it. These were confiscated and the man was arrested. When interrogated he admitted that he was the one who set out the fires.

