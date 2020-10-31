26 covid patients at Famagusta General

Twenty six patients suffering from coronavirus are currently being treated at the Famagusta General, the referral institution for covid-19, as the government is considering the creation of a second referral hospital, should serious cases increase.

Three people are bring treated in the increased care unit. All 26 patients are in stable condition.

69 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou and will remain there until they are Covid-free.

166 new covid cases were confirmed in Cyprus over the past 24 hours.