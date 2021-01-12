News Local 259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157, 106 men and 51 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 259 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,231 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 12 January, taking confirmed infections to 27,897.

The 259 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 72 through tracing (497 tests today)
  • Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (566 tests today)
  • 31 through private initiative (1,013 tests today)
  • 18 from public hospital labs (354 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (242 tests today)
  • One within the framework of checking the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (10 tests today)
  • 133 confirmed cases found through 10,441 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 15
Limassol 40
Larnaca 29
 Nicosia 31
Famagusta 2
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 1
Wider public sector 3
Businesses, working sites 3
Industrial areas 9

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 48 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleDraft of Trump Article of Impeachment released
Next articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
World

Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

gavriella -
An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more
Local

Russian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus

gavriella -
Interpol is looking for two Russians and one Portuguese in relation to the explosives that had been sent in Beirut and been stored in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros