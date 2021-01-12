259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157, 106 men and 51 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 259 new Coronavirus cases out of 13,231 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 12 January, taking confirmed infections to 27,897.

The 259 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

72 through tracing (497 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (566 tests today)

31 through private initiative (1,013 tests today)

18 from public hospital labs (354 tests today)

One from GP referrals (242 tests today)

One within the framework of checking the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (10 tests today)

133 confirmed cases found through 10,441 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 133 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 15 Limassol 40 Larnaca 29 Nicosia 31 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 1 Wider public sector 3 Businesses, working sites 3 Industrial areas 9

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 33 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 48 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)