257 new cases of COVID-19, no dead on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 257 new Coronavirus cases out of 39,578 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 25 August, taking confirmed infections to 112,278.

The 257 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 38 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (245 tests today)
  • Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,720 tests today)
  • 33 through private initiative (2,230 tests today)
  • Seven taken from public hospital labs (247 tests today)
  • 113 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (20,627 tests today)
  • 62 confirmed cases found through 13,415 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 86 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals
  • Eight tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 62 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 7
Limassol 17
Nicosia 17
Paphos 4
Famagusta 6
Old people’s homes 7
National Guard 0
Closed structures 4
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 38 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 15 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and one in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 37 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.

 

 

