256 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 507, 327 men and 180 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 256 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,920 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 1 September, taking confirmed infections to 114,131.

The 256 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

24 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (287 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,408 tests today)

53 through private initiative (2,552 tests today)

14 taken from public hospital labs (196 tests today)

105 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,729 tests today)

54 confirmed cases found through 13,621 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

127 tests taken within the framework of closed structures

Analytically the 54 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 9 Nicosia 26 Paphos 0 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 5 Closed structures 6 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 19 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit of the latter hospital. Furthermore, three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.