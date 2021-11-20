NewsLocal255 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

255 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

Covid37
Covid37

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 590, 377 men and 213 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry also announced 255 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,980 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 20 November, taking confirmed infections to 129,888.

The 255 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,258 tests today)
  • 65 through private initiative (2,054 tests today)
  • One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (145 tests today)
  • 122 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (35,520 tests today)
  • 62 confirmed cases found through 12,002 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

  • One test taken within the framework of closed structures.

Analytically the 62 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 11
Limassol 13
Nicosia 27
Paphos 9
Famagusta 1
Old people’s homes 1
Schools 0
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.

 

 

 

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – Sunday, 21 November 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros