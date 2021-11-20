255 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 590, 377 men and 213 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry also announced 255 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,980 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 20 November, taking confirmed infections to 129,888.

The 255 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,258 tests today)

65 through private initiative (2,054 tests today)

One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (145 tests today)

122 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (35,520 tests today)

62 confirmed cases found through 12,002 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases were found:

One test taken within the framework of closed structures.

Analytically the 62 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 11 Limassol 13 Nicosia 27 Paphos 9 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.