254 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 82, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital ICU where he was transferred from the Kyperounta Center. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 47, 31 men and 16 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry also announced 254 new Coronavirus cases out of 6,431 PCR tests on Wednesday 25 November and another 97 out of 5,555 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 9,453.

The 254 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 53 through tracing (688 tests today)
  • 77 through private initiative (2,250 tests today)
  • 17 from public hospital labs (447 tests today)
  • Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (249 tests today)
  • 12 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (254 tests today)
  • One from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown (126 tests today)
  • Two from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (584 tests today)
  • Six from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (1,158 tests today)
  • 35 from checks to old people’s homes (109 tests today)
  • Two from checks among repatriates/passengers (202 tests today)
  • 46 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 174 tests from students/teachers
  • 49 from migrants’ facilities
  • 91 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol
  • 50 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,555 antigen rapid tests there were 97 confirmed cases:

  No. of tests Confirmed cases
National Guard 699 2
Limassol 1,440 20
Larnaca 1,151 30
Nicosia 1,791 34
Famagusta 474 11

In total, 62 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 16 at the Limassol General Hospital.

