254 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 491, 317 men and 174 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry announced 254 new Coronavirus cases out of 45,382 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 26 August, taking confirmed infections to 112,532.

The 254 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,031 tests today)

49 through private initiative (2,148 tests today)

11 taken from public hospital labs (179 tests today)

115 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (25,640 tests today)

73 confirmed cases found through 14,375 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

Nine tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 73 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 10 Limassol 20 Nicosia 33 Paphos 2 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 2 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 41 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 16 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, and two in the Increased Care Unit. Additionally, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos General Hospital, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 31 patients are being treated in the ICUs including seven who are not intubated.