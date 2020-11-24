252 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

Two men, one aged 75 and one 64, both with underlying conditions have died from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Both men had been treated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU and the final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 45, 29 men and 16 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry also announced 252 new Coronavirus cases out of 5,424 PCR tests on Tuesday 24 November and another 57 out of 5,535 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 9,199.

The 252 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

116 through tracing (695 tests today)

41 through private initiative (1,766 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (296 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (243 tests today)

Seven from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (734 tests today)

Five from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown (265 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (128 tests today)

Three from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (702 tests today)

Two from checks to students and teachers (from 90 tests today)

Three from checks to old people’s homes (65 tests today)

64 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

326 tests from passengers/travelers

34 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

80 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,535 antigen rapid tests there were 57 confirmed cases:

No. of tests Confirmed cases National Guard 1,568 2 Limassol 930 10 Larnaca 893 12 Nicosia 1,694 21 Famagusta 450 12

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another 11 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and 11 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)