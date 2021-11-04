252 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 252 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 4 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,413.
The 252 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 49 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (500 tests today)
- Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,825 tests today)
- 36 through private initiative (1,417 tests today)
- Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (201 tests today)
- 103 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,131 tests today)
- 52 confirmed cases found through 21,314 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:
- 119 tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program
Analytically the 52 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|5
|Limassol
|3
|Nicosia
|18
|Paphos
|2
|Famagusta
|0
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|22
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|2
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.
Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.