252 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 252 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 4 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,413.

The 252 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

49 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (500 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,825 tests today)

36 through private initiative (1,417 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (201 tests today)

103 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,131 tests today)

52 confirmed cases found through 21,314 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

119 tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program

Analytically the 52 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 3 Nicosia 18 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 22 National Guard 0 Closed structures 2 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.