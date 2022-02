The Police have published the photo of Chaundry Muneeb Tariq, 25, from Pakistan, resident of Cyprus, against who an arrest warrant has been issues in relation to a case of trafficking of migrants, felonies that took place during years 2020 and 2021 in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Main Nicosia Police Station at 22-802370 or 22-802371 or the citizen line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.