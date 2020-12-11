25-year-old wanted for assault and psychological violence (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate EMMANUEL ANGELOS (Manolito), 25, regarding a case under investigation in relation to assault and psychological violence. It seems that offences took place on 20 September in Kokkinotrimithia and on 4 December in Paliometocho.

The police released his photo aiming to collect information that might help find the man.

The man is 1.75-1.80, dark, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)