25-year-old wanted for a case of kidnapping (photo)

The Police are releasing the photo and details of a 25-year-old man, wanted for a case of kidnapping, entry into a residence aiming to commit a felony, robbery, threat, demand for money with threats. The Police are aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

The 25-year-old man is Kleitos Rossides, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.

