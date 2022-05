The Police are releasing the photo and details of a 25-year-old man wanted in relation with the kidnapping of a person, theft and assault, threat, and demand of money.

The man is Kleitos Rossides, against who an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with any information that might help the Police find the man is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.