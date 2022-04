The Police are looking for information that will help find DAMAI PUSPANA, 25 from Nepal, who has been missing from her place of residence in Odou village of Larnaca since 13 April, 2022.

Damai is described as thin, approximately 1.53, and was last seen wearing jeans and khaki sweater.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line 1460.