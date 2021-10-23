NewsLocal25 year old kept cannabis in his grandmother's home

25 year old kept cannabis in his grandmother’s home

Limassol: Teenagers arrested for drug possession

 

A 25 year old man in Paphos is in custody for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, as well as a series of traffic violations, with the city’s anti-drug squad investigating.

According to a relevant report, the man’s car was flagged down last night following a tip off and a small quantity of cannabis was found in his possession.

A warrant was issued and sniffer dogs discovered additional quantities both in his yard, as well as his grandmother’s home in Paphos.

Six packages containing 186 grams of cannabis and a scale were found. The man alleges that the quantity was for his own use.

His breathalyzer test came out negative, but he refused to undergo a narcotest.

By Constantinos Tsintas
