25-year-old injured while trying to steal from a church

Pangari

A 25-year-old man tried to steal money from a church but was injured in his effort to escape when he was seen.

According to the Limassol CID, on Monday evening an unidentified person entered into the church using violence and tried to steal money. However he was seen by two members of the church committee who stopped him. In his effort to escape the culprit slipped and hit his head.

He is currently hospitalized at the Limassol General Hospital under police guard.

Following investigations it was ascertained that he is a resident of a Limassol village and he admitted that he had broken into the church twice before. An arrest warrant has been issued against him.

