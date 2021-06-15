NewsLocal25-year-old imprisoned for killing his father

25-year-old imprisoned for killing his father

The 25-year-old who was found guilty for the murder of this 64-year-old father, an offence committed in August 2020 in Lefkara, is facing imprisonment for 16 years.

The Larnaca Criminal Court, after the young man’s testimony and taking into consideration the personal circumstances of the family imposed a sentence of 16 years.

According to the facts of the case, the 25-year-old testified to the Authorities that he had killed his father with a knife on 9 August, due to family differences.

The “serious family differences” that the young man had alleged were the custody over his teenage sister who had been removed from the father’s care two years ago and placed with the Welfare Department.

By gavriella
