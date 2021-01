A 25-year-old man from Paphos refused to stop to a check by the Game and Fauna Service patrolling near Achelia Village. Instead he increased speed and disappeared.

However, the Police tracked him down due to his license plates and was later found and driven to the Paphos Police Station.

He admitted that he had been driving the car and said he did not stop because he got afraid.

The Police fined him 2,000 euros which he paid on the spot.