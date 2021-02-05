25-year-old arrested for three burglaries

The Police yesterday arrested a 25-year-old for cases of burglary that are under investigation.

Following a tip, the Police went to a specific area in Nicosia and arrested a man who looked like the suspect of burglaries that occurred in Nicosia between 29 January and 2 February.

Policemen arrested the man, who after interrogation, admitted that he had carried out the three burglaries.

An arrest warrant has been issued against him and he has been remanded in custody.

The Nicosia CID is investigating the case.