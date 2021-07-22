NewsLocal25-year-old arrested for rape of Irish girl appears in court

25-year-old arrested for rape of Irish girl appears in court

Former Larnaca mayor to spend 5 years in jail for corruption

The 25-year-old resident of Paphos who was arrested as suspect for the rape of a 24-year-old Irish permanent resident of Paphos early on Sunday 13 July will appear in Court today.

The Police arrested the man after checking the cameras of businesses in the tourist street in which the rape seems to have taken place.

The woman had filed a complaint with the Police early on 13 June, saying that she had been raped while she was walking on Agiou Antoniou Street to return to her house. She said that a man had grabbed her from the back, dragged her to a chapel and after raping her, abandoned her. The woman was examined by a coroner.

By gavriella
Previous articleBishop of Morphou requests release of Doctor Sotiriades
Next articleRemains of Greek Lieutenant General returned to his family

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros