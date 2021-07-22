25-year-old arrested for rape of Irish girl appears in court

The 25-year-old resident of Paphos who was arrested as suspect for the rape of a 24-year-old Irish permanent resident of Paphos early on Sunday 13 July will appear in Court today.

The Police arrested the man after checking the cameras of businesses in the tourist street in which the rape seems to have taken place.

The woman had filed a complaint with the Police early on 13 June, saying that she had been raped while she was walking on Agiou Antoniou Street to return to her house. She said that a man had grabbed her from the back, dragged her to a chapel and after raping her, abandoned her. The woman was examined by a coroner.