25 state schools all across Cyprus to get photovoltaic panels

The green light was given for the immediate installation of photovoltaic panels in 25 state schools all across Cyprus as part of ‘PEDIA’ plan, Philenews reported on Monday.

The European project “PEDIA” provides for state buildings to be upgraded so that almost zero energy consumption is recorded with emphasis on schools.

The first 25 such buildings approved during stage one of the evaluation process are four kindergartens, 12 elementary schools, five high schools, two lyceums, one technical school and the school for the deaf.

All 144 submitted applications which met the criteria were evaluated through a specific methodology that has been developed in the framework of the EU-funded project.

Solar panels in schools are part of the actions taken to tackle the climate crisis.