249 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 575, 367 men and 208 women with an average age of 76.1. The Health Ministry announced 249 new Coronavirus cases out of 52,138 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 2 November, taking confirmed infections to 124,973.

The 249 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

37 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (405 tests today)

Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,260 tests today)

33 through private initiative (1,505 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of public hospital labs (266 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (282 tests today)

121 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (28,174 tests today)

43 confirmed cases found through 19,246 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 43 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 5 Nicosia 12 Paphos 2 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 18 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Moreover, two patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, eight patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.