244 new cases, out of 11,163 tests announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 244 new Coronavirus cases out of 11,163 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 15 January, taking confirmed infections to 28,609.

The 244 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 49 through tracing (314 tests today)
  • Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (233 tests today)
  • Two within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival (119 tests today)
  • 43 through private initiative (1,287 tests today)
  • Eight from public hospital labs (346 tests today)
  • 139 confirmed cases found through 8,187 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed case:

31 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 139 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases
Paphos 16
Limassol 59
Larnaca 18
 Nicosia 36
Famagusta 6
Old people’s homes 0
National Guard 0
Wider public sector 1
Health professionals 3
Businesses, working sites 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Another two patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 55 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

