24,378 fines for mask and SafePass in 2021

As the measures aiming to contain the pandemic in Cyprus are changing so do the form of charges against citizens most of which in 2021 had to do with citizens not wearing their mask or with the SafePass.

While at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, most charges were about violation of movement rules (not sending sms or going out after curfew times) now most charges are about the non-use of the protective mask or fake SafePass.

According to Police data, in a total of 2,169,193 checks conducted all over Cyprus in 2021, Police fined 1,214 establishments and 24,378 citizens for COVID violations.

Most of the charges had to do with citizens not wearing their masks, not having SafePass, or for dancing when it was prohibited. However, nobody knows how many fines have been paid in time or how many cases will end up in court. The certain thing is that district courts will be overwhelmed since it seems that two in three citizens have not paid their fines.