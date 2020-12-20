News Local 242 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 72, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital, and a woman, 89, with underlying conditions, who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 91, 59 men and 32 women with an average age of 78.

The Health Ministry also announced 242 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,831 PCR tests on Sunday, 20 December and another 180 out of 5,387 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 17,718.

The 242 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

  • 55 through tracing (583 tests today)
  • 23 through private initiative (677 tests today)
  • 14 from public hospital labs (145 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals and special patient groups (212 tests today)
  • 149 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR tests

Moreover, the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 55 tests take from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,387 antigen rapid tests there were 180 confirmed cases:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 5
Limassol 34
Larnaca 75
 Nicosia 43
Famagusta 13
Old people’s homes 7
Closed structures 1
Private initiative 2

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including one who is not intubated, 11 in the COVID-19 unit and five in the Increased Care Unit. Another four patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 25 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella
