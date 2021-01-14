241 new cases, three deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 166, 110 men and 56 women with an average age of 79.

The Health Ministry also announced 241 new Coronavirus cases out of 10,328 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 14 January, taking confirmed infections to 28,365.

The 241 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

75 through tracing (456 tests today)

Five within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (168 tests today)

33 through private initiative (955 tests today)

20 from public hospital labs (400 tests today)

One from GP referrals (98 tests today)

107 confirmed cases found through 8,187 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 107 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 48 Larnaca 30 Nicosia 21 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 1 Wider public sector 2 Businesses, working sites 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 52 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)