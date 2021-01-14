News Local 241 new cases, three deaths announced on Thursday

241 new cases, three deaths announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 166, 110 men and 56 women with an average age of 79.

The Health Ministry also announced 241 new Coronavirus cases out of 10,328 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 14 January, taking confirmed infections to 28,365.

The 241 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 75 through tracing (456 tests today)
  • Five within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (168 tests today)
  • 33 through private initiative (955 tests today)
  • 20 from public hospital labs (400 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (98 tests today)
  • 107 confirmed cases found through 8,187 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 107 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 2
Limassol 48
Larnaca 30
 Nicosia 21
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 3
National Guard 1
Wider public sector 2
Businesses, working sites 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Another three patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 52 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

Top Stories

Local

241 new cases, three deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 166,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 10:00-16:30 Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia 08:30-17:00 Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-17:00 Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Parking place Sigma Bakery, Kapsalos...
Read more
World

Sweden reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

gavriella -
Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day on Thursday...
Read more
World

Italy’s former PM Berlusconi in hospital for heart problems

gavriella -
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monte Carlo because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Italy's ANSA...
Read more
Local

President informs National Council on Cyprus problem, his initiatives,

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades informed on Thursday the members of the National Council about the latest developments and the initiatives he has undertaken as...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Friday

gavriella -
LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 10:00-16:30 Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia 08:30-17:00 Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasogia 08:30-17:00 Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Parking place Sigma Bakery, Kapsalos...
Read more
Local

President informs National Council on Cyprus problem, his initiatives,

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades informed on Thursday the members of the National Council about the latest developments and the initiatives he has undertaken as...
Read more
Local

Less admissions of patients to Reference Hospital

gavriella -
Admissions of patients suffering from COVID-19 to the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a Reference establishment, have been reduced, Amalia Hatzigianni, Scientific Director...
Read more
Local

Financial situation for Paralimni shop-owners very bad

gavriella -
Koula Goumenou, president of the approximately 100 shop-owners in Paralimni told Phileleftheros the story of some people who went into a house and stole...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros