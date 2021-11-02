NewsLocal24-year-old wanted for stealing car (PHOTO)

24-year-old wanted for stealing car (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate Harpreet Singh, 24, from India, regarding a case under investigation for stealing a car. The Police are releasing the man’s photo aiming to collect information that might lead to finding him.

By gavriella
Previous article52-year-old imprisoned for six kilos of cannabis
Next articleGovernment thinking of extending Covid-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros