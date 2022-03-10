NewsLocal24-year-old shoots woman who wanted to stop their relationship

24-year-old shoots woman who wanted to stop their relationship

The Supreme Court judged that the initial sentence to a 24-year-old who shot a woman with whom he used to have a relationship aiming to harm her, was insufficient. So the initial verdict of 2 ½ years in prison was replaced and the young man was imprisoned for seven years.

According to the case, the young man fired with a hunting gun against the victim who was on the veranda of her house, causing her multiple injuries. Telephone conversations between the two had preceded and the woman had asked him to stop bothering her.

After the crime, the 24-year-old fled from the scene, fully indifferent to the consequences of his actions.

By gavriella
Previous articleGESY doctors to be paid according to referrals
Next article13-year-old missing from place of residence (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros