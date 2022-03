A 24-year-old man from a village of Paphos has been remanded in custody for injuring a policeman.

According to the Police, the policeman stopped to check the vehicle driven by the young man. At first the 24-year-old stopped but when the policeman approached and asked him to get out of the vehicle, the young man drove off injuring the policeman in his effort to escape.

The policeman was taken to hospital and an arrest warrant was issued against the young man who was arrested last night.