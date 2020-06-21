News Local 24 year old arrested for child porn

A 24 year old man is under arrest on suspicion of possessing and offering to provide information on child porn.

Police said they were notified by Europol, the 24 year old holder of a social media account had sent a video with sexual abuse of children to another user.

His home was searched and a mobile telephone was taken in as evidence and will be sent for forensic tests. Files with child abuse were found on the phone after preliminary  investigations and the man was arrested.

The cyber crime unit is continuing its investigation.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
