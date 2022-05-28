NewsLocal24 thousand stolen from construction company, 20 year old book-keeper arrested

24 thousand stolen from construction company, 20 year old book-keeper arrested

 

Authorities arrested a young woman in Limassol in connection with a case of theft of 24.182 euro from a construction company.

The 52 year old owner filed a complaint that between March 21st and May 12th 2022, the amount was stolen both from his company’s as well as his personal account.

According to what he said, there were 22 cash transfers in total.

Preliminary investigation led to evidence against a 20 year old woman who worked as a part time book-keeper in the contractor’s company.

She was arrested and remanded in custody by the district court in Limassol.

A 17 year old teenager was also initially arrested but later released, after she was questioned.

By Constantinos Tsintas
