News Local 24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)  said in a press release that in spite of its stringent procedures there are currently 2 civilian positive cases of COVID-19, 4 UN police officers and 18 military personnel, a total of  24 staff members.

According to UNFICYP, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 33 cases of COVID-19 have been identified. 9 individuals have subsequently made a full recovery.

UNFICYP said that it continues to work closely with the authorities to ensure that all relevant protocols to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to.

As it is noted, “from the earliest manifestation of the outbreak in Cyprus, UNFICYP put strict measures in place to safeguard personnel and the wider community. In light of the progression of the virus on the island, the mission has stepped up these measures to ensure continuity of operations and to prevent the spread of the virus within the mission, as well as externally. We take our responsibility to care not only for personnel and their families, but also for the communities we serve, extremely seriously.”

As a precautionary measure, over half of all civilian staff are currently working from home. Incoming military contingents are required to quarantine for 14 days in their countries before deployment to UNFICYP and a further 14 days upon their arrival. A robust process of contact tracing and dedicated quarantine/isolation facilities supervised by UN medical personnel are in place and are utilized as required, it is added.

According to the press release, UNFICYP has issued strict guidance to uniformed personnel on mitigating the spread of the virus, including minimizing physical contact with the population, in particular when on patrols, use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as necessary and stringent hygiene practices. The mission regularly reviews its contingency plans and follows the guidance provided by the WHO, UN headquarters and the Cypriot authorities.

UNFICYP said it continues to stand in solidarity with people across the island during these challenging times, contributing to peace and stability in Cyprus to the utmost of the mission’s capabilities.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleWith record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown
Next articleHealth Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

Top Stories

Local

363 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 79 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Church of Cyprus denounces desecration of Archangel Michael church in occupied Cyprus

gavriella -
The Church of Cyprus has denounced the desecration once again of the church of Archangel Michael in the Turkish occupied village of Lefkoniko, noting...
Read more
Local

Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

gavriella -
In a written announcement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the parties, urging them to approve the state budget, warning that otherwise the National...
Read more
Local

24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)  said in a press release that in spite of its stringent procedures there are currently 2...
Read more
World

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

gavriella -
Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

363 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 79 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Church of Cyprus denounces desecration of Archangel Michael church in occupied Cyprus

gavriella -
The Church of Cyprus has denounced the desecration once again of the church of Archangel Michael in the Turkish occupied village of Lefkoniko, noting...
Read more
Local

Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

gavriella -
In a written announcement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the parties, urging them to approve the state budget, warning that otherwise the National...
Read more
Local

78-year-old dies in new fatal accident in Larnaca district

gavriella -
A 78-year-old lost his life today in a new fatal accident that occurred in the district of Larnaca. Specifically around noon today a 61-year-old under...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros