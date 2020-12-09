24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) said in a press release that in spite of its stringent procedures there are currently 2 civilian positive cases of COVID-19, 4 UN police officers and 18 military personnel, a total of 24 staff members.

According to UNFICYP, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 33 cases of COVID-19 have been identified. 9 individuals have subsequently made a full recovery.

UNFICYP said that it continues to work closely with the authorities to ensure that all relevant protocols to prevent and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to.

As it is noted, “from the earliest manifestation of the outbreak in Cyprus, UNFICYP put strict measures in place to safeguard personnel and the wider community. In light of the progression of the virus on the island, the mission has stepped up these measures to ensure continuity of operations and to prevent the spread of the virus within the mission, as well as externally. We take our responsibility to care not only for personnel and their families, but also for the communities we serve, extremely seriously.”

As a precautionary measure, over half of all civilian staff are currently working from home. Incoming military contingents are required to quarantine for 14 days in their countries before deployment to UNFICYP and a further 14 days upon their arrival. A robust process of contact tracing and dedicated quarantine/isolation facilities supervised by UN medical personnel are in place and are utilized as required, it is added.

According to the press release, UNFICYP has issued strict guidance to uniformed personnel on mitigating the spread of the virus, including minimizing physical contact with the population, in particular when on patrols, use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as necessary and stringent hygiene practices. The mission regularly reviews its contingency plans and follows the guidance provided by the WHO, UN headquarters and the Cypriot authorities.

UNFICYP said it continues to stand in solidarity with people across the island during these challenging times, contributing to peace and stability in Cyprus to the utmost of the mission’s capabilities.

(CNA)