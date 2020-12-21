Insider Economy 24 companies qualified for supply of liquefied natural gas

24 companies qualified for supply of liquefied natural gas

The Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) has concluded the first phase of the tender process for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

According to a press release, 19 interested suppliers were selected for the procedures concerning both the medium-term supply of the basic quantities with a “LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement – SPA” contract, as well as for the procedure that allows supply from the market of direct delivery “Spot” through contracts for  “Master Sales” Agreement – MSA”.

In addition, five interested suppliers qualified only for the “Master Sales Agreement – MSA” contract award process.

The press release notes that some of the strongest companies in the international LNG market are among the ones on the list  adding that the strong competition for the LNG supply reaffirms that the strategic choice for the creation of the LNG floating refueling terminal in Vasiliko is moving in the right direction.

DEFA is expected to proceed to the next stage of the tender with the start of the procedures for concluding contracts for the purchase of spot cargo and for the medium-term contract for the supply of LNG in 2021.

(CNA)

