238 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 512, 331 men and 181 women with an average age of 76.5. The Health Ministry also announced 238 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,969 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 3 September, taking confirmed infections to 116,326.

The 238 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,135 tests today)

58 through private initiative (2,979 tests today)

11 taken from public hospital labs (231 tests today)

121 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,833 tests today)

40 confirmed cases found through 12,786 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

Five tests taken within the framework of closed structures

Analytically the 40 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 8 Nicosia 15 Paphos 4 Famagusta 6 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 18 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit of the latter hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 16 patients are being treated in the ICUs including six who are not intubated.