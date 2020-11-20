News Local 2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until 16 November, there have been 7,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Cyprus with 40 deaths due to COVID-19.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate is 270.1 per 100,000 population. It is worth noting that the limit set by scientists is 150.1 per 100,000 population.

Cyprus’ epidemiological image causes concern since the active cases in the community reached 270.1 per 100,000 populations. Moreover the median age of cases has marginally increased something that is due to the fact that the virus has affected old people’s homes.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, it seems that restrictive measures bore fruit in Paphos since only 6.7% (159 cases) were reported in Paphos. On the contrary, Nicosia presents an image causing concern since it has 557 cases (23.5%) compared to 351 (16.2%) the previous period.

Among 2,366 cases diagnosed since 3 November, 48.9% are male and 48.5% female. For 62 cases (2.6%) the sex was not available.

By age group, cases include 365 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (15.4%), 1,619 adults aged 18-59 years (68.5%), 372 persons aged 60 years and older (15.7%), and for 10 cases (0.4%) information was missing.

As regards the clinical features of the 2,366 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-cases, clinical information is available for 93.5% (n = 2,213), of which 33% (n = 730) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 67% (n = 1,483) reported at least one symptom. Information on comorbidities was available for 2,212 (93.5%) cases. Of these, 571 (25.8%) reported at least one comorbidity.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCOVID-10 in Fire Service as well

Top Stories

Local

2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

gavriella -
According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until...
Read more
Local

COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

gavriella -
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information. According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and...
Read more
Local

Accountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal

Annie Charalambous -
Accountant General Rea Georgiou appears to be cornered after the outbreak earlier in November of the scandal with Cypra slaughterhouse which belongs to her...
Read more
World

Turkey issues detention warrants for 101 people on alleged terrorism links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 101 people including lawyers and doctors as part of what they called terrorism-related investigations, a security source...
Read more
Local

Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

Annie Charalambous -
The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

COVID-10 in Fire Service as well

gavriella -
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in the Fire Service, according to information. According to the same information, 12 firemen have tested positive and...
Read more
Local

Accountant General in dire straits over Cypra slaughterhouse scandal

Annie Charalambous -
Accountant General Rea Georgiou appears to be cornered after the outbreak earlier in November of the scandal with Cypra slaughterhouse which belongs to her...
Read more
Local

Second coronavirus wave hits National Guard hard

Annie Charalambous -
The second wave of the coronavirus in Cyprus seems to have hit hard the National Guard with both its political and military leadership being...
Read more
Local

Volunteers needed for research on coronavirus in Cyprus – CORRECTION

gavriella -
(Correction regards the contact telephone number) Scientists from three universities in Cyprus are joining forces for a new research study, which will test the presence...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros