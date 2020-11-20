2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks

According to epidemiological data, over the past two weeks (3-16 November), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cyprus have risen to 2,366. In total, until 16 November, there have been 7,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Cyprus with 40 deaths due to COVID-19.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate is 270.1 per 100,000 population. It is worth noting that the limit set by scientists is 150.1 per 100,000 population.

Cyprus’ epidemiological image causes concern since the active cases in the community reached 270.1 per 100,000 populations. Moreover the median age of cases has marginally increased something that is due to the fact that the virus has affected old people’s homes.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, it seems that restrictive measures bore fruit in Paphos since only 6.7% (159 cases) were reported in Paphos. On the contrary, Nicosia presents an image causing concern since it has 557 cases (23.5%) compared to 351 (16.2%) the previous period.

Among 2,366 cases diagnosed since 3 November, 48.9% are male and 48.5% female. For 62 cases (2.6%) the sex was not available.

By age group, cases include 365 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (15.4%), 1,619 adults aged 18-59 years (68.5%), 372 persons aged 60 years and older (15.7%), and for 10 cases (0.4%) information was missing.

As regards the clinical features of the 2,366 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-cases, clinical information is available for 93.5% (n = 2,213), of which 33% (n = 730) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 67% (n = 1,483) reported at least one symptom. Information on comorbidities was available for 2,212 (93.5%) cases. Of these, 571 (25.8%) reported at least one comorbidity.

(philenews)