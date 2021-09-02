235 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 508, 327 men and 181 women with an average age of 76.5. The Health Ministry also announced 235 new Coronavirus cases out of 52,758 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 2 September, taking confirmed infections to 114,366.

The 235 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

18 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (121 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,428 tests today)

42 through private initiative (2,121 tests today)

Six taken from public hospital labs (194 tests today)

115 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (36,201 tests today)

45 confirmed cases found through 11,647 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

36 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

10 tests taken within the framework of closed structures

Analytically the 45 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 13 Nicosia 17 Paphos 4 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 16 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit of the latter hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.