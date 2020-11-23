234 new PCR cases announced on Monday

The Health Ministry also announced 234 new Coronavirus cases out of 5,167 PCR tests on Monday 23 November and another 70 out of 5,665 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 8,947.

The 234 cases from PCR tests are as follows:

126 through tracing (484 today)

Eight through private initiative (1,351 tests today)

26 from public hospital labs (268 tests today)

Five from GP referrals and special patient groups (252 tests today)

One from repatriates/passengers (344 tests today)

Eight from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,085 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown (327 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Larcnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

Five from checks to students and teachers (from 430 tests today)

52 from checks to old people’s homes (52 tests today)

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

219 tests from employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

52 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

25 tests from migrants’ facilities

103 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,665 antigen rapid tests there were 70 confirmed cases:

No. of tests Confirmed cases National Guard 1,617 4 Limassol 1,067 17 Larnaca 831 13 Nicosia 1,700 25 Famagusta 450 11

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another 12 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four patients at the Archbishop Makarios Hospital including two in the children’s ICU.

(PIO)