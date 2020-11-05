News Local 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 233 new COVID-19 cases on 5 November, out of 3,756 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,333.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 113 through tracing (834 tests today)
  • 77 through private initiative (1,380 tests today)
  • 16 from public hospital labs (163 tests today)
  • 11 from expatriates/passengers (958 tests today)
  • Nine from GP referrals and special patient groups (126 tests today)
  • Four from students and teachers (150 tests today)
  • One from soccer clubs (142 tests today)
  • Two from migrants’ structures (three tests today)

In total, 50 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, five patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another 10 in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

