230 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 535, 343 men and 192 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 230 new Coronavirus cases out of 75,645 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 15 September, taking confirmed infections to 118.446.

The 230 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

20 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (283 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,973 tests today)

45 through private initiative (3,128 tests today)

Five taken from public hospital labs (302 tests today)

120 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (48,421 tests today)

35 confirmed cases found through 21,311 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

227 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 35 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 9 Nicosia 5 Paphos 1 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 7 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 2

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 19 patients are being intubated in the ICUs.